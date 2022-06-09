What are the prospects for Afghan-US relations?

Former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad has had a front-row seat to relations between Washington and Kabul for decades.

Normal relations between Afghanistan and the United States are not on the horizon after 20 years of war.

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Zalmay Khalilzad, who was born in Afghanistan and has worked with several US administrations on Afghan affairs. Khalilzad has been the US representative to Afghanistan, Iraq and the United Nations. Most recently, he was US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation under former President Donald Trump.

In this wide-ranging interview, Khalilzad talks about the chances for national reconciliation in Afghanistan, the country’s $7bn reserve fund held by Washington, and US foreign policy.