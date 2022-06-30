Is the world becoming less chaotic?

Geopolitical strategist Ian Bremmer sees hope for global cooperation despite disarray and conflict around the world.

If you are anxious about where the world is heading, you are not alone. A global pandemic has killed millions, war is raging in Eastern Europe, and tolerance for differing opinions is waning worldwide.

But geopolitical analyst Ian Bremmer says these are exactly the things that the world needs to mend.

With gas prices hitting historic highs, more people will think about environmentally friendly cars. With more tension between China and the United States, both sides will realise how interdependent they are, and find a way to cooperate.

Join Steve Clemons in this wide-ranging conversation with the author of The Power of Crisis.