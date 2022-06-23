Where did the US go wrong with COVID-19?

Dr Deborah Birx discusses her time in the Trump White House as she tried to lead the US pandemic response team.

In 2020, Dr Deborah Birx was appointed to lead the White House Coronavirus Response team.

At the same time, President Donald Trump was spreading misinformation and trying to convince Americans that he had everything “totally under control”.

Two years later, the United States has more than 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Birx tells host Steve Clemons that she wrote her new book, Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of the Trump Administration, Covid-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late, because the US government is still not able to communicate effectively with its people when it comes to the coronavirus.