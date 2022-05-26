NATO’s unity in the war in Ukraine: Real or an illusion?

NATO’s support for Ukraine has allowed it to stand up to Russia, but how long can the united front last?

Three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several NATO members say the priority should be an end to hostilities; but where would that leave Ukraine?

For the West, what are the objectives of the war? Is the goal to extend the fighting indefinitely to weaken Russia economically and militarily as much as possible?

In this episode, host Steve Clemons asks former US national security adviser John Bolton about the strategy of NATO in Ukraine, the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis, and former President Donald Trump’s claims that the war would not have happened if he were president.