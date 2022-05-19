How does Poland view the war in Ukraine?

Warsaw has established itself as the linchpin of Western involvement in the war.

Three months into the fighting in Ukraine, Poland has established itself as the main conduit of weapons and aid from the West to Ukraine. It has also absorbed the highest number of Ukrainian refugees, 3.4 million people. And it is working to end its energy dependency on Russia within months.

Russian leaders have warned Poland – which joined NATO in 1999, several years before it joined the European Union – against taking such a strident role against Moscow.

Host Steve Clemons asks Poland’s ambassador to the United States, Marek Magierowski, about the opportunities and challenges facing his country and region.