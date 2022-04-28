Has Biden let down climate activists?

After campaigning on environment-friendly policies, the Biden administration leans heavily on fossil fuels.

Climate action was a major pillar of President Joe Biden’s election campaign, and he started his presidency by bringing the United States back into the Paris Agreement and promising to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

But hit with declining popularity, mainly due to inflation, his administration is encouraging more oil and gas drilling with hopes of lowering fuel prices.

Host Steve Clemons asks climate activists Jamal Raad and John Paul Mejia whether climate action has taken a back seat to Biden’s bigger concerns.