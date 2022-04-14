What is at stake for the US in Ukraine?

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, the West is shifting from soft power to hard power.

After Russia’s war in Ukraine began on February 24, the West launched a financial attack on the invading country. But as the conflict continues, it is shifting the focus of its support to supplying Ukraine with more and heavier weapons.

So is a diplomatic solution still possible, and what is next for the Western response to the Ukraine war?

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Mark Brzezinski, the United States ambassador to Poland, about the three main areas of support for Ukraine: weapons, military training, battlefield support; sanctions; and refugees and humanitarian aid.

Clarification: At 7:30, Steve mentions the Polish president, but the question was about the Polish prime minister.