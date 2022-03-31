Does the Ukraine war mark the end of globalisation?

As the economic war on Russia expands, what happens to the globalised financial system that Washington championed?

A perfect storm of circumstances is helping dismantle the global economic system that the United States built over the past few decades.

The list of US-sanctioned countries and individuals gets longer all the time. The coronavirus pandemic and supply chain disruptions triggered Americans to wonder why more essential needs were not produced at home. And Biden’s “Buy American” agenda aims to “reshore” jobs and manufacturing and protect US industries – the opposite of globalisation.

Host Steve Clemons asks trade experts Inu Manak and Bruce Stokes if we are witnessing the end of the post-World-War-II financial order.