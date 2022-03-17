Can the US avoid direct war with Russia?

So far, the United States has kept the war in Ukraine at arm’s length. Is direct confrontation on the horizon?

Washington is imposing harsh sanctions on Russia and supplying Ukraine with weapons, real-time intelligence and humanitarian aid. But the United States refuses to enter into a direct military confrontation with Russia, and Moscow has been careful to not expand the war beyond Ukraine.

Will these efforts lead to a ceasefire in the near term, or just create a long, drawn-out war that has no end in sight?

Host Steve Clemons speaks to former US Department of State official Margaret Peterlin and Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer about the likely scenarios for Ukraine, China’s strategy and the effects of US domestic policies on the war.