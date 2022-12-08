Elon Musk and Twitter: How not to lead a business

Management gurus weigh in on why some CEOs crash and burn while others take their businesses to the Moon.

The richest man alive has bought Twitter and is bending it to his will. But Elon Musk is not the only billionaire who has a huge impact on society – they all do.

That’s why people are fascinated by the world’s top business leaders.

But is media hype to blame as well? Former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was also a media darling for years before the collapse of his company.

And what traits mark the difference between a successful CEO and a disastrous leader?

Host Steve Clemons talks to management gurus Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, professor of management at Yale University, and Vivek Wadhwa, a technology entrepreneur.