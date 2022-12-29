Why there won’t be a ‘Hollywood ending’ to the Ukraine war

Russia and Ukraine will soon have to make awkward compromises if they don’t want their conflict to become a ‘forever war’.

As the Ukraine war becomes a “hurting stalemate” for both Russia and Ukraine, is the prospect of outright success for either side becoming impossible?

Stephen Walt, a professor of international relations at Harvard University, argues that Kyiv and Moscow will soon have to make “awkward and painful” compromises if they do not want the conflict to turn into a “forever war”.

He tells host Steve Clemons that many Americans still believe there can be a decisive “Hollywood ending” to the conflict, but, like we have seen with the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, this almost never happens in real life.