Why is Africa turning away from the United States?

Former African Union diplomat Arikana Chihombori-Quao doesn’t see much hope for this week’s US-Africa Leaders Summit.

Officials in the United States look upon Africans as people “in need of help” or people who “need to be told what to do”, and this is destroying relations between Africa and Washington, according to the former African Union representative to the US, Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

“The US needs to call a timeout and treat Africans with respect,” Chihombori told host Steve Clemons, adding that the US-Africa Leaders Summit hosted by the White House this week “will fail unless Americans see Africans as equals”.

Chihombori-Quao argues that pan-African unity is the only path for the continent to be less dependent on outside powers.