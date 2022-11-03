US midterm elections: Which way will America go?

Next week, Americans decide whether to flip the balance of power away from Biden and the Democrats.

With midterm elections only a few days away, both political parties in the United States are stoking apocalyptic fears in the hopes of rousing Americans to vote for them.

If people vote Democrat, according to the Republican argument, the country will crumble under a perfect storm of inflation, crime and immigration. But if people vote Republican, Democrats say the country’s democratic institutions and guardrails will be crushed.

Also, if the Republicans take back Congress, does it mark the end for the Biden agenda?

Host Steve Clemons gauges the country’s political temperature with Republican activist Grover Norquist and Democratic activist Amy Dacey.