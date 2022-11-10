What lessons will both parties take away from US election?

The Republican Party did not get its ‘red wave’ and the Democratic Party was not severely punished for inflation.

After years of tumultuous elections and acrimony, are there indications that the political temperature in the United States is calming down?

That is what Republican activist Janelle King and Democratic analyst Robin Johnson tell host Steve Clemons after the US midterms on November 8.

They pointed to several factors: no talk of widespread election fraud; voters on both sides generally preferred pragmatic candidates to hardliners; independent-minded voters split their ballots between candidates from either party; and people generally did not fall for fear-mongering messages from either party.

Join Clemons and his panel for a breakdown of what the elections mean for the future of the US.