US midterm elections: Big Money vs ‘the will of the people’?

As mega-donors set the agenda, we ask if US politicians are becoming more beholden to their financiers than their voters.

Twelve mega-donors have paid a dollar out of every $13 spent in the upcoming United States midterm election, according to the Brennan Center for Justice in New York City.

These donors, most of them billionaires, have clear ideas about what they want in return. But as money sways political candidates this way and that, where is the voice of the average American voters – most of whom make no campaign contributions?

Host Steve Clemons asks former Federal Election Commission Chair Trevor Potter and author Andrew Gumbel about whether the future of representative democracy in the US is at stake.