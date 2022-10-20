Do relations with Saudi Arabia still serve US interests?

US President Joe Biden has threatened Saudi Arabia with unspecified ‘consequences’ over the global oil supply – but why?

A firestorm erupted in Washington after OPEC+ decided to slash global oil supply earlier this month.

Officials in the United States blamed Saudi Arabia and said they were reviewing whether the relationship with the kingdom still serves US interests. Saudi officials said their decision was purely economical, as the world faces a global recession.

But Democratic Party politicians said the timing was dubious – right before Americans head to the polls in the midterm elections.

Host Steve Clemons asks Saudi author Ali Shihabi and US policy expert Danielle Pletka about the next moves between Riyadh and Washington.