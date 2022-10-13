Why is the US role in Africa shrinking?

Russia, China and Turkey are making bold moves across the continent as the United States’s presence wanes.

Is the West’s outdated attitude towards Africa hampering meaningful cooperation and partnership?

Russia, China, Turkey and other countries have been forging ahead with development plans and military sales while United States influence slowly fades away.

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his appeal to the leaders of the African Union in June, only four showed up – out of 55. Most African nations have hesitated to support their Western allies in the Ukraine war.

Host Steve Clemons asks political economist Zainab Usman and journalist Yinka Adegoke about what the US is getting wrong, and what other countries are getting right.