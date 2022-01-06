January 6: Will every major US election be followed by riots?

A year after the riot at Congress, 30 percent of Americans still believe the 2020 election was a fraud. Can democracy recover?

Even a year later, most Americans cannot agree on what to call the events that took place on January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol.

The Democratic Party and most media call it an “insurrection”, an attempted coup against a democratically elected government. Most Republicans reject that designation, admitting it was foolhardy, but not worthy of exaggeration.

But does the acrimony and mistrust between Americans threaten future elections as well?

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro, who barricaded himself in his office on that day, and Republican strategist John Feehery about the lasting effects of January 6.