20 years later, can the US close Guantanamo?

Almost 800 prisoners passed through its gates since 2002; now 39 remain. Until when?

Ever since January 2002, the US prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba has become synonymous for many with abuse of prisoners and disregard for the rule of law.

Of its 39 remaining prisoners, 18 are cleared for release, but waiting for a country to take them.

Is there hope that this jail will be shut down under US President Joe Biden? Host Steve Clemons asks lawyer John Bellinger III, one of the top legal advisers to the White House and State Department during the establishment of “Gitmo” in the Bush administration; and Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security.