Is the ‘Great Resignation’ a real thing?

Economists call it “The Great Resignation”.

It started last April when the number of Americans who quit their jobs broke all records. This is not about a few people resigning here and there. Instead, every month, millions of Americans wake up one day and quit.

The seismic shift in the labour market is wreaking havoc everywhere from restaurants to hospitals, with millions of jobs unfilled.

What do employers need to know if they want to attract and keep workers? Have employee-labour relations changed forever? Host Steve Clemons speaks with Upwork chief economist Adam Ozimek and University of California law professor Veena Dubal.