What will the pandemic look like in 2022?

With five COVID-19 variants in less than two years, what are the chances for ‘normalcy’ in the year ahead?

What started with one case in Wuhan in 2019 has led to five million deaths worldwide, with more than 800,000 in the United States alone.

And with a virus that mutates so quickly, no one knows when the COVID-19 pandemic will become as endemic as the seasonal flu.

In the meantime, “vaccine apartheid” means rich countries have abundant supplies of vaccines while most of the world has none – only prolonging the pandemic for everyone.

Host Steve Clemons talks to Dr Eric Topol, a scientist at Scripps Research, about the future of coexistence with COVID.

Published On 16 Dec 2021

