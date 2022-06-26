The Big Picture: France in Focus – a four-part series presented by journalist Myriam Francois – takes a deep dive into the most contentious issues dividing France.

In this episode, we examine one of France’s core principles, the French version of secularism – laicite – the separation of religion and state.

More than a century ago, laicite was meant to keep the church out of state affairs and vice versa, but now, according to critics, it is being weaponised to discriminate against certain communities, especially Muslims.