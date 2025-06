Greta Thunberg and Yasemin Acar speak to Talk to Al Jazeera from the Madleen, a ship sailing toward Gaza as part of the Freedom Flotilla. Carrying aid, the activists risk interception as they challenge Israel’s blockade amid a deepening humanitarian crisis. With over 90% of Gaza’s population facing famine-level conditions, they explain why they joined the mission, what it represents, and what they hope to change.