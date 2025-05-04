UN’s Francesca Albanese defiant amid Israeli pressure and Gaza catastrophe

UN special rapporteur discusses pressure to cancel her role, threats of arrest in Germany, and ongoing Gaza catastrophe.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, talks to Al Jazeera following her controversial reappointment. She discusses Germany’s threats of arrest and cancelled university events. Albanese also argues that Israel’s actions in Gaza, including the blockade of aid and rejection of UN oversight, violate the UN Charter. Despite being labelled “anti-Semitic” and accused of supporting “terrorism”, she denies all allegations and says the real issue is the suppression of critical voices.