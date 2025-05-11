James Cowan on clearing landmines and the legacy of war

Head of landmine-clearing NGO explains how the explosives still kill in peacetime and why the world is failing to clean up its wars.

Long after wars end, landmines continue to kill. James Cowan – CEO of The HALO Trust, a landmine-clearing humanitarian group – joins Talk to Al Jazeera to discuss the human cost of unexploded weapons in Gaza, Sudan, Afghanistan and beyond. From military neglect to donor fatigue, Cowan warns that the world is quick to fund conflict but slow to invest in recovery. As civilians risk death just walking to school, is the international community failing to clean up after war?