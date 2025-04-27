Muhammad Yunus: Real reform or just a new ruling class in Bangladesh?
The chief adviser of the interim government discusses whether it represents true change or replaces one elite with another.
Is Bangladesh heading towards real reform or just trading one elite for another? Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government talks to Al Jazeera about the country’s fragile transition, promises of democracy and whether the interim government will truly break from the past or entrench a new ruling class
Published On 27 Apr 2025