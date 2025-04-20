Theresa May on modern slavery and the crisis of global leadership

The former UK prime minister on why modern slavery persists and what today’s leaders are getting wrong.

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May, now chair of the Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking, discusses why global leadership is failing to confront one of the greatest human rights crises of our time. In a wide-ranging interview, she reflects on the persistence of modern slavery, the shortcomings of international responses, and the deeper cracks in democratic systems and global security structures.