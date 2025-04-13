President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on rising to power as Namibia’s first female leader and whether real change is possible.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has made history as Namibia’s first female president. But after decades as a senior figure in SWAPO, the governing party since independence, questions remain over whether her leadership signals genuine reform or a last-ditch attempt to revive a party widely seen as in decline. In this Talk to Al Jazeera interview, she speaks about inequality, land ownership, youth unemployment, and gender representation, as well as her role in a movement that fought white minority rule and now faces mounting public mistrust.