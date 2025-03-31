Doctors Without Borders: Treating millions while global aid falls apart

Christopher Lockyear on war, racism allegations, and front-line aid workers.

Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, provides more than 16 million medical consultations every year, often in the world’s most dangerous places. But even this Nobel Peace Prize-winning organisation is sounding the alarm: the global humanitarian system is falling apart.

MSF Secretary-General Christopher Lockyear talks to Al Jazeera about working in war zones like Sudan and Gaza, the impact of aid funding cuts, and addressing racism accusations against the organisation. As crises escalate and trust in institutions fades, can the world still care for those who need it most, or is compassion collapsing with the system?