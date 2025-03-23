Trump threatens to seize Panama Canal, chief defiant

Ricaurte Vasquez defends Panama’s sovereignty as Trump pledges to reclaim the canal, raising fears of US intervention.

The Panama Canal handles 5% of global trade, but now, it’s facing political turbulence. President Donald Trump claims the US is being overcharged and alleges Chinese influence, threatening to take the canal back by force. In this Talk to Al Jazeera episode, Panama Canal’s administrator, Ricaurte Vasquez, addresses the mounting tensions and defends Panama’s sovereignty.