Video Duration 28 minutes 40 seconds 28:40
Talk to Al Jazeera

Politics and funding cuts threaten global relief efforts: UN aid chief

Tom Fletcher warns that global humanitarian aid is at risk as funding collapses and political battles block life-saving relief.

The world’s humanitarian system is overstretched, underfunded, and increasingly weaponised by politics. Tom Fletcher, the new United Nations humanitarian chief, warns that funding cuts, political games, and rising dangers for aid workers are crippling foreign aid.

With crises escalating in Gaza, Sudan, and beyond, is the global community turning its back on those who need help most? Can relief efforts survive under these conditions? Fletcher lays out the challenges, the stakes, and what must change to prevent a humanitarian collapse.

Published On 2 Mar 2025