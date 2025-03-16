Haris Silajdzic: Bosnia’s crisis was planned in Belgrade

Bosnia’s wartime PM slams NATO’s Rutte for telling leaders to ‘take responsibility’ instead of naming the ‘perpetrator’.

Three decades after war tore Bosnia and Herzegovina apart, its fragile peace is under threat. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has defied state authority, escalating a political standoff that many see as the most serious challenge yet to the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement. With the country’s future hanging in the balance, Talk to Al Jazeera speaks to Haris Silajdzic, Bosnia’s wartime prime minister and a key negotiator of the deal that ended the war. Could the agreement that brought peace now be unravelling?