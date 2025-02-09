Syrian Finance Minister: Renaissance or false hope?
Syria’s economy is in ruins after nearly 14 years of war, crippling sanctions, and deep-rooted corruption. The transitional government promises economic reforms, foreign investment, and reconstruction. But is a true economic renaissance possible with a collapsed currency, soaring inflation, and ongoing international sanctions? How will the new administration tackle these challenges? Syria’s new finance minister, Mohammed Abazeed, talks to Al Jazeera.
Published On 9 Feb 2025