Rafael Grossi: Is the world edging closer to nuclear conflict?

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on nuclear threats, global tensions, and the future of atomic security.

With wars redrawing global alliances and nuclear tensions rising, is the world at a turning point? From Iran’s stalled nuclear deal to North Korea’s growing arsenal and fears of escalation in Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency faces mounting challenges. As more nations weigh nuclear options, can diplomacy still prevent catastrophe? IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi talks to Al Jazeera about the risks, the stakes, and the future of nuclear security.