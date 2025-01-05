Nigeria’s defence chief on human rights abuse reports and security

General Christopher Musa addresses the Boko Haram challenge, corruption reports, and more.

For more than 15 years, Nigeria’s armed forces have battled Boko Haram and groups affiliated with ISIL (ISIS), with millions affected and thousands killed. Despite government claims of “technical defeat”, rebel attacks persist, raising critical questions about strategy and accountability.

General Christopher Musa, Nigeria’s chief of defence staff, talks about it and also discusses allegations of human rights abuses and corruption within the military and challenges that threaten troop morale and operational capacity. Meanwhile, security concerns are amplified by political instability in the region, including coups and external influences such as Russia.