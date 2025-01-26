Polish president talks about Trump’s return, security and EU challenges

Andrzej Duda discusses the Ukraine war and balancing global alliances as Donald Trump comes back to the White House.

From border tensions with Belarus and Russia to addressing global unpredictability after United States President Donald Trump’s return to office, Duda discusses Poland’s leadership in turbulent times. He also tackles migration, Israel, and the controversial ICC warrant for Netanyahu, highlighting the complexities of balancing diplomacy, law, and history.