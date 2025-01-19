Alim Qasimov: The voice of mugham tradition

Legendary Azerbaijani singer Alim Qasimov shares his journey, preserving and redefining the ancient art of mugham music.

In Baku’s International Mugham Center, Alim Qasimov, a living legend of Azerbaijani music, keeps the soul of mugham alive. With a voice that transcends borders, Qasimov bridges ancient traditions and contemporary relevance, weaving timeless stories into his art. The maestro reveals the inspirations behind his music, the emotions that drive his performances, and his vision for keeping this cultural treasure vibrant in a modern world. Discover the journey of a master who has redefined mugham for a global audience.