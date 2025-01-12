Faig Ahmed’s rugs: weaving tradition and Surrealism in art

The Azerbaijani artist redefines heritage with contemporary art.

The ancient craft of knotted carpets, originating in the Caspian Sea region, finds a bold new expression through Azerbaijani artist Faig Ahmed. Known for reimagining traditional rugs into Surreal, contemporary art, Ahmed challenges perceptions of heritage and modernity. By distorting, deconstructing, and transforming intricate designs, he creates striking works that connect the past to the present.

In this interview, filmed in Baku, Ahmed shares how his art merges centuries-old traditions with innovative techniques, producing vibrant, thought-provoking pieces that resonate globally. Discover how he sews cultural narratives into compelling visual expressions that honour history while pushing creative boundaries.