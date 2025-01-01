Syria’s Foreign Minister: Rebuilding a nation after al-Assad’s fall

Asaad al-Shaibani discusses Syria’s path to democracy, rebuilding trust, lifting sanctions, and avoiding new conflicts.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani discusses the nation’s challenges following the fall of the Assad regime. Tasked with rebuilding trust both domestically and internationally, al-Shaibani outlines plans to foster democracy, dissolve military factions, and engage with powerful neighbours. He emphasises the urgent need to lift US sanctions and secure support from wealthy Arab states to rebuild a war-torn Syria. With millions displaced and high expectations at home, the new administration faces the daunting task of uniting a fractured nation while avoiding further conflicts, including with Israel.