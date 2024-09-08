Lebanon FM: Israel against Lebanon ceasefire, even if Gaza war ends

Abdallah Bou Habib discusses rising tensions along Lebanon’s southern border with Israel as fears of a regional war grow.

Lebanon is grappling with rising tensions along its southern border with Israel, sparking fears of a broader regional war. The ongoing war on Gaza, now in its 11th month, has further complicated Lebanon’s already fragile security, drawing in domestic, regional, and international powers. As the situation grows more precarious, questions arise about Lebanon’s path forward and how it can withstand these shifting geopolitical realities. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib talks to Al Jazeera.