Senegal’s president on reforms, snap election and pan-Africanism

Bassirou Diomaye Faye on domestic and geopolitical challenges, five months into his presidency.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Africa’s youngest elected leader, became Senegal’s president in April, weeks after being released from prison. The 44-year-old’s rise followed political unrest and marked him as a symbol of hope for the Senegalese youth. Faye promised to reform the economy, tackle unemployment, and secure a fairer share of resources. Five months into his presidency, these issues remain central. But critics accuse him of consolidating power after dissolving parliament and calling a snap election.

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye talks to Al Jazeera.