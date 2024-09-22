Kim Sajet on US presidential portraits and leadership evolution

As the 2024 election nears, Kim Sajet explores how presidential portraits reflect US governance evolution.

The National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, is home to the only complete collection of presidential portraits outside the White House.

These portraits capture not only the likenesses of some of the most powerful figures in US history but also their legacies, shaped by the political, social, and cultural climates of their time.

As another pivotal election approaches, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as candidates, these portraits offer a unique lens on the country’s evolving leadership.

Explore how the narrative of US governance has transformed as Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery, talks to Al Jazeera.