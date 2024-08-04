Younis Khatib: Israel achieves destruction of Palestinian health system

Palestine Red Crescent Society president discusses impact of Israel’s war on Palestinian health system.

Since October, Israeli forces have bombarded Gaza daily, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians and injuring many more. Particularly devastating is Israel’s targeting of Gaza’s hospitals and medical facilities, killing health and humanitarian workers and crippling medical services. Vast areas are in ruins, medical care is scarce and many face starvation. Younis Khatib, president of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, discusses these pressing issues as he talks to Al Jazeera.