WHO Africa chief on mpox and the continent’s health crises

Matshidiso Moeti discusses Africa’s battle with mpox, vaccine inequity, and the need for stronger global health support.

Mpox, once confined to Central Africa, has become a global threat, with the continent facing a new wave affecting mostly children. Despite the urgency, the international response has been slow, echoing the inequities seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Africa struggles with limited access to vaccines and resources, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, discusses the continent’s ongoing health challenges and the critical need for global solidarity.