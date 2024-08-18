Nigeria’s Titanic struggle: Waterline realities, upper deck illusions?

Discover how Nigeria’s economic crisis provoked nationwide protests, with voices from every layer of society.

A year after Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, the nation faces soaring inflation, a devalued currency, and tripled fuel prices, turning daily life into a battle for survival. Despite government claims that no lives have been lost, Amnesty International reports 22 deaths among protesters. As similar frustrations spread across Africa, analysts warn of a potential “African Spring”. In this episode of Talk to Al Jazeera, Ahmed Idris explores the realities on the ground.