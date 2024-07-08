Max Hollein: Exploring the Met beyond the glamour of the Met Gala

Max Hollein on the Met’s evolution and the reimagining of its galleries.

The Met is not just the venue for the glittering Met Gala, but also a trove of fine human creation. Since 1870, it has welcomed millions, becoming the most-visited museum in the United States. The Met’s galleries span ancient Near Eastern and Egyptian civilisations to European masterpieces and Byzantine and Islamic art. The museum is now transforming its African art galleries, offering a new perspective on its rich heritage. Join us as Max Hollein, chief executive and director of the Met, discusses the museum’s evolving landscape.