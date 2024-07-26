Bangladesh minister on government’s response to deadly anti-quota protests

Bangladesh Information Minister Mohammad Arafat talks to Al Jazeera about deadly anti-quota protests and unrest.

Bangladesh has recently seen some of its worst violence in decades – violence sparked by student protests against a government-job quota system that demonstrators say favoured supporters of the ruling Awami League party.

The Country’s Supreme Court has now scrapped the quota. Still, with dozens killed and hundreds arrested, serious questions remain over the government’s handling of the crisis, with students demanding meaningful change in a country where they believe democratic values are at risk.

Join us over the next half an hour as Mohammad Arafat, Bangladesh’s minister of state for information and broadcasting, talks to Al Jazeera.