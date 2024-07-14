William Li: China’s answer to Elon Musk in luxury EV market

Exploring NIO’s rise under William Li, known as China’s Elon Musk, amid market challenges and global ambitions.

Hafei, in eastern China, is at the forefront of a technological revolution.

In this episode of Talk to Al Jazeera, we explore NIO, led by William Li, known as “China’s Elon Musk”.

NIO’s innovative, swappable battery technology challenges conventional electric vehicle (EV) charging, promising more than 1,000km (about 621 miles) per charge.

Despite financial turbulence, workforce reductions, and market scepticism, NIO has rapidly grown with significant state support.

We examine NIO’s global impact and discuss the future of the EV industry with CEO William Li, considering innovation, market forces, and international politics.