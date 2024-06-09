Palestine IAEA rep: Israel not international community’s ‘darling’ any more

Salah Abdel Shafi discusses Israel’s alleged depleted uranium use in Gaza and nuclear threats.

Salah Abdel Shafi discusses Israel’s alleged use of depleted uranium in Gaza and the unsettling nuclear threats by Israeli ministers. Highlighting the inaction of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in escalating these issues to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Abdel Shafi sheds light on the urgency and gravity of the situation. Salah Abdel Shafi, the Palestinian permanent representative to the IAEA, talks to Al Jazeera.