Sean Sherman: Reviving Native American cuisine

Native American celebrity chef Sean Sherman discusses the importance of promoting traditional Indigenous food.

Explore chef Sean Sherman’s journey, an Oglala Lakota tribe member who champions precolonial Native American cuisine in Minnesota. Rising from dishwasher at 13 to executive chef, he uses traditional ingredients and techniques, supporting more than 30 Indigenous purveyors to tackle health and economic disparities. With international attention on his mission, Sherman’s work addresses global health issues linked to unhealthy diets. Find out more about his culinary philosophy and vision for a healthier future as Sean Sherman talks to Al Jazeera.